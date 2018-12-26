हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan national, who crossed border in 2017 to meet Shah Rukh Khan, released by India

On being released by the authorities, he said that it was his dream to visit India and meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

ANI photo

New Delhi: India on Wednesday released a Pakistani national who crossed the border in 2017. Abdullah entered India through Attari.

On being released by the authorities, he said that it was his dream to visit India and meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Hoping to come back again, Abdullah said, "I came to India through Attari in 2017. It was my childhood dream to come to India and meet Shah Rukh Khan. My dream was not fulfilled. I'll come back again."

This comes after Pakistan released Indian National Hamid Nihal Ansari last week, who was lodged in a Pakistan jail for years.

He was detained by Pakistan's intelligence agencies in 2012 and was sentenced to three years' imprisonment by a military court in 2015 for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card.

33-year-old Ansari is a Mumbai resident and was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by the military court on December 15, 2015. His three-year jail term ended on December 15, 2018.

Tags:
PakistanAbdullahHamid AnsariShah Rukh Khan

