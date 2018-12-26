Pakistan PM Imran Khan talking about minorities is like devils preaching Vedas: Ram Madhav

NEW DELHI: Coming down heavily on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent remarks on condition of minorities in India, BJP on Wednesday said that the PTI chief's statement is akin to a devil preaching Vedas.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP national secretary Ram Madhav said, ''When Imran Khan or Pakistan talk about fair dealing of minorities, it's like devils’ preaching Vedas.''

While advising the cricketer-politician to focus on his debt-ridden country, Madhav said, ''There used to be 9-10% Hindu population there (Pakistan) after Independence, but today, it's less than 0.5%, and look at the minority population in India. Their percentage is increasing significantly here.''

The remarks from the hard-boiled BJP leader came in the wake of comments from Khan that the minorities were unsafe in India.

Citing Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, who has been facing criticism for his remarks on Bulandshahr violence, Khan said that his government will show the Narendra Modi-led BJP government how to treat minorities and make them feel safe in their country.

Addressing an event to highlight the 100-day achievements of the Punjab government in Lahore, Khan asserted that his government is taking steps to ensure that religious minorities in Pakistan get their due rights, which was also a vision of the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Khan said his government will make it sure that the minorities feel safe, protected and have equal rights in 'New Pakistan'.

"We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities...Even in India, people are saying that minorities are unsafe and not being treated as equal citizens," he said referring to Shah's statement.

The noted Bollywood actor has landed in a controversy over his remarks on the spate of mob lynching cases in India following the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district earlier this month.

In a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, the veteran actor said the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman in India.

He said the "poison has already spread" and it will be now difficult to contain it.

"It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands...I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," Shah added.

The Pakistani premier said if justice is not given to the weak then it will only lead to an uprising.

Giving an example, he said, "The people of East Pakistan were not given their rights which were the main reason behind the creation of Bangladesh."

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a student, Sumit Kumar, were killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr after cow carcasses were found strewn around.

The main accused in the case is a local Bajrang Dal leader, Yogesh Raj.

Khan was strongly criticised by several noted Indian personalities for his comments on minorities in India.