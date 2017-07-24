close
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Pervez Musharraf had narrow escape during Kargil War: Report

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and former Army chief General Pervez Musharraf had a narrow escape on June 24, 1999, when an Indian Air Force fighter jet Jaguar was about to hit the Gulteri base at around 8:45 AM, a report said on Monday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 12:02
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Pervez Musharraf had narrow escape during Kargil War: Report

New Delhi: Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and former Army chief General Pervez Musharraf had a narrow escape on June 24, 1999, when an Indian Air Force fighter jet Jaguar was about to hit the Gulteri base at around 8:45 AM, a report said on Monday.

The pilot of the Jaguar was supposed to drop the bomb but chose not to fire it at the military base as Sharif and Musharraf were present at the target, shows an official document accessed by The Indian Express. Reportedly, an Air Commodore, who was airborne simultaneously, suggested the pilot to not fire the bomb, which was then dropped on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

“On 24 June 1999, Jaguar CLDS [Cockpit Laser Designation System] engaged Point 4388. The pilot had lased over Gulteri across LoC but the bomb did not reach the target as it was released outside the laser basket," the newspaper report stated.

Gulteri, a forward administrative base of the Pakistan Army, was at the forefront of providing logistics support to Pakistani soldiers during Kargil war. 

It has been reported that on that day, Sharif and Musharraf, were on their first visit to forwarding areas along the LoC in Shakma sector.

Nawaz SharifPervez MusharrafGulteri base

