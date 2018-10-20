हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Amritsar train mishap: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolences to families of deceased

The train was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak.

Amritsar train mishap: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolences to families of deceased

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his grief and offered condolences to the families of those who were killed in a train accident at Amritsar on Friday night while they were watching the burning of a Ravana effigy from a railway track.

Taking to Twitter the newly-elected PM said, "Saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Amritsar India. Condolences go to the families of the deceased."

At least 59 people were killed and 57 injured when a speeding train mowed down the people standing on the tracks. As the Ravan and other effigies went up in flames with the deafening noise of bursting firecrackers, the people standing on the live railway tracks did not realise that a speeding train was approaching. The disaster was over in 10-15 seconds, people at the spot said. 

The train was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred at Joda Phatak. As the fireworks went off, a section of the crowd started retreating towards the tracks where a large number of people were already standing to watch the event, officials said. 

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday visited hospitals where the injured are being treated and said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the mishap.

The incident took place around 7 pm when people gathered for Dussehra celebrations. Expressing his grief, Amarinder said that his government is committed to getting to the bottom of the incident.

"The sympathies of Punjab and of the entire country are with the injured and with the families of those who died. Most of the dead bodies have been identified - barring nine and they too would be identified in the course of today. We have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and will have their reply within four weeks," he told media persons outside the Civil Hospital in Amritsar.

Tags:
PakistanImran KhanAmritsar train mishap

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close