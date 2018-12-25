Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan plays ‘minorities’ card again, cites Jinnah’s ‘struggle for separate nation’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated that minorities were not being treated well in India. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Imran Khan said that the Quaid-e-Azam of Pakistan envisaged a separate nation for Muslims because “he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority”.

The Pakistan Prime Minister further said that Jinnah envisaged Pakistan as a “democratic, just and compassionate nation”, pointing that the Quaid’s early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief wrote, “Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity.”

“His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority. Naya Pak is Quaid's Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” he further tweeted.

This comes days after Imran Khan cited a statement by critically-acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah over mob violence to allege that minorities were not safe in India. Imran Khan had also said that his government would "show" the Narendra Modi government in India "how to treat minorities" and make them feel safe in their country.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, among others, had hit out at Imran Khan over his remark. Owaisi advised the Pakistan Prime Minister to learn from India “about inclusive politics and minority rights”.

The AIMIM chief tweeted, “According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It's high time Khan sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics & minority rights.”