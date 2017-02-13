close
Pakistan pushing fake Rs 2,000 notes via Bangladesh border into India: Report

Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:07

Delhi: Pakistan-based counterfeiters have pushed fake Rs 2,000 notes through smugglers via he porous India-Bangladesh border, as per a media report.

The Indian Express, quoted official sources as citing recent seizures and arrests made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The latest seizures were made on February 8 in Murshidabad.

The notes were seized from one Azizur Rahman (26), who hails from Malda in West Bengal and he is said to have been carrying 40 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, 

The Daily further quoted sources as saying that Rahman told investigators that they had been printed in Pakistan.

He also told them that the notes were printed allegedly with the help of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Then they had been smuggled across the border from Bangladesh.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 17:07

