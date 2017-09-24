close
Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue yet again in response to Sushma Swaraj's speech at UN

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 09:57
Pakistan rakes up Kashmir issue yet again in response to Sushma Swaraj&#039;s speech at UN
Dr Maliha Lodhi and Sushma Swaraj

Hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attacked Pakistan for exporting terrorism, Pakistan has yet again raised the topic of Kashmir at the United Nations. Replying to Sushma Swaraj's scathing attack, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Maliha Lodhi called for an international inquiry into what she termed as "India's war crimes in Kashmir." 

In its rebuttal at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan said: "India is the mother of terrorism in South Asia," and added that "India, the world's so-called largest democracy, is in fact, the largest hypocrisy."

Pakistan's permanent representative to UN also blamed India of state-sponsored crimes in Kashmir and critisised India for ignoring the 'core issue' of Jammu and Kashmir. She also went a step ahead and showed the image of a woman allegedly from Kashmir who was injured by pellet guns and claimed: "this is the face of India."

Delving into the internal politics of India, Lodhi attacked the Central government and said: "a racist and fascist ideology is firmly embedded in Modi's government". She also claimed that the Indian leadership is "drawn from the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) which is accused of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi". Also attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she said, "the government has appointed a fanatic as the Chief Minister of India's largest state".

She claimed that Pakistan is open to resuming a comprehensive dialogue with India but added a caveat that the dialogue must include Kashmir and that India should end the "campaign of subversion and state-sponsored terrorism".
 

