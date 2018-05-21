Pakistan rangers fire mortar shells on border outposts in J&K's Arnia, BSF retaliates

There seems to be no end to incessant ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the International Border. In the latest instance, Pakistani rangers on Monday morning fired mortar shells on border outposts at several places in Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel retaliated to the unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side which started at around 7 am. Firing from both sides continued till last report came in. "Three border outposts are under fire from the Pakistani Rangers and the personnel deployed there are also retaliating to silence the Pakistani guns," a senior BSF official told PTI.

Pakistani rangers had resorted to similar unprovoked firing on Sunday night along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, just hours after “pleading” with the BSF to stop firing. The request came after they were pounded with heavy artillery that also left a trooper dead across the border.

On Sunday, a 19-second thermal-imagery footage released by the border guarding force showed the destruction of a Pakistani picket across the border in retaliation to the unprovoked firing and shelling along the International Border.

A senior official also claimed that the befitting reply by BSF units to the unprovoked shelling and firing across the IB by Pakistani forces has forced them to plead for a ceasefire. "For the last three days, the precision fire of BSF troopers on Pakistani firing locations inflicted heavy losses and yesterday this firing found their mark with one of the rangers in chicken neck area," the official said.

The BSF has also faced casualties in the unprovoked firing. It has lost two of its jawans in firing on the Jammu IB over the last few days. A number of civilians have also been killed and injured in the Jammu area due to this firing incident. The firing seemed to have been increased in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Over 700 incidents of fire and shelling have been reported along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year. 38 people including 18 security personnel have been killed and scores have been injured in these incidents.

(With PTI inputs)