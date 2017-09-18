close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan Rangers shell Indian posts in J&K

Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on Monday across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, police said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 12:32

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on Monday across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, police said.

"They used 81 mm mortars, automatics, and small weapons to target the Indian positions in Arnia sub-sector.

"Heavy firing exchanges which started late Sunday continued till 5 a.m. today (Monday). Border Security Force (BSF) troops were effectively retaliated," police sources said.

Ten BSF border outposts and 10 villages in Arnia were targeted since the last four days.

One civilian and a BSF trooper were killed. Six civilians were injured.

Schools in the areas have been closed and many families living in border villages have started migrating to safer places.

TAGS

PakistanPakistan RangersJammu and KashmirArniaBorder Security Force

From Zee News

World

World Muhajir Congress holds rally in front of White House,...

Uttar Pradesh

Utter Pradesh: 4 held for making synthetic milk

World

Rex Tillerson meets Russian Foreign Minister, discusses Syr...

Tamil Nadu

Former CEC Krishnamurthy pitches for state-funding of polls

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant sea snail can get rid of threat
Environment

New hope for Great Barrier Reef: Scientists say rare giant...

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls
WorldAsia

Nepal holds final phase of crucial local polls

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Legislative Council
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath and his deputies take oath as Members of Le...

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Military
World

Philippine priest abducted by IS gunmen in May is free: Mil...

World

China, Russia begin naval drills near North Korea

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Rohingya row: Crucial litmus test for Assam

Schooling India for success: DNA examines Ministry of Human Resource Development

DNA Edit | Petrol bomb: Union Minister KJ Alphons’ statement is economically shortsighted

Telcos, e-tailers up against the privacy judgement wall

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl