Pakistan Rangers shell Indian posts in J&K

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy shelling on Monday across the international border in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day, police said.

"They used 81 mm mortars, automatics, and small weapons to target the Indian positions in Arnia sub-sector.

"Heavy firing exchanges which started late Sunday continued till 5 a.m. today (Monday). Border Security Force (BSF) troops were effectively retaliated," police sources said.

Ten BSF border outposts and 10 villages in Arnia were targeted since the last four days.

One civilian and a BSF trooper were killed. Six civilians were injured.

Schools in the areas have been closed and many families living in border villages have started migrating to safer places.