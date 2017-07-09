close
Pakistan releases 78 Indian fishermen

Pakistan released 78 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 20:26

Islamabad: Pakistan released 78 Indian fishermen on Sunday as a goodwill gesture amid tensions with India over firing exchanges across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir in recent days, officials here said.

According to officials, the authorities in the port city of Karachi freed the Indian fishermen who had been arrested for intrusion into Pakistani waters for fishing, Xinhua reported.

The freed fishermen will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Monday.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen who cross marine boundaries for illegal fishing, but the two bitter neighbours have not yet reached an agreement on maritime boundaries.

Pakistan has also freed a group of 18 Indian fishermen last month.

Pakistan freed the Indian fishermen at a time when their relationship is at the lowest ebb over skirmishes along the LoC and allegations of terrorism.

TAGS

PakistanIndiaIndian fishermenKarachiWagah border

