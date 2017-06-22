Pakistan releases four Indian prisoners, hands them over to New Delhi

New Delhi: Four Indian prisoners were set free by Pakistan and were handed over to the Indian government on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The prisoners, identified as Suraj Ram, Sohan Lal, Mohammad Maqbool Lone and Abdul Majid were released in Pakistan and have crossed over to India today.

Days after prime MInister Narendra Modi's casual meeting with his Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif, India on June 12 released at least 11 civil prisoners in what officials described as a 'goodwill gesture'.

Pakistan had sought the release of these prisoners as they had all served their sentence. This is the first such gesture from Indian authorities since alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was served death sentence by a Pakistan military court in April this year.

Earlier in March, India released at least 39 Pakistani prisoners including 18 fishermen, after Pakistan confirmed their nationality.

Announcing their release, the External Affairs Ministry said they are being repatriated to Pakistan via Attari/Wagah check post.