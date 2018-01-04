Pakistan treated my family well, Indian diplomat insulted my mother: Kulbhushan Jadhav in new video

Even before the heat could settle over the recent meeting of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, with his mother and wife, the neighbouring country has released a new video of the jailed Indian.

The video has reportedly been released by the foreign office of Pakistan in which Jadhav is thanking the country for its gesture. In the video, Jadhav is saying that he felt that his mother and wife were scared during the meeting as an Indian diplomat was shouting at them.

Reports said that Jadhav also said in the video that he is in good health. “My mother was very happy to see me in healthy condition,” Jadhav says in the video.

He further says in the video that his mother was humiliated by an Indian official in her flight to Islamabad.

"There was in indian diplomat with my mother, who was continuously shouting on her," says the Indian jailed in Pakistan.

The video comes days after India reacted strongly over the illtreatment given to Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul during there meeting in Islamabad with the former Naval officer.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that Pakistan was guilty of violating basic human rights and their conduct was "absurdity beyond measure".

"A mother met her son, wife met her husband after 22 months but it was used as a propaganda weapon by Pakistan," she said. "We had asked that Pakistani media not be allowed near the family but they were permitted to come in close proximity from where they humiliated them, accused them."

An emotional Swaraj also said she spoke to Jadhav's mother who confirmed a number of shocking incidents - including that she was forced to wear salwar kameez. "She (Avanti) told me that she was not allowed to speak in Marathi. Two Pakistani officials kept stopping them from speaking in their language and intercoms were also turned off when Marathi was spoken. That is not all. Both the mother and the wife were made to remove their mangal sutra and sindoor before meeting Jadhav. His mother told me when Jadhav saw her, his first question was if his father was alright," said Swaraj

Jadhav's mother and wife had also claimed that they were horrified and depressed after the meeting, that was strictly controlled by Pakistani authorities. "The treatment given from Pakistan was not good at all," they had said.

In fact, one of the relatives had also told reporters that the family was 'even more depressed' than it had been before the visit.

India had also raised questions over removal of shoes of Jadhav's wife which were not returned after the meeting. Reacting to it, Pakistan had said that there was "something metallic" in the shoe and had been sent for forensic tests.

Pakistan had dismissed all claims made by India, asserting that they had given proper treatment to Jadhav's family.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry had accused the Indian media of shaping public opinion for its "nefarious designs".

"Let me assure you that we can win any argument on this (Jadhav meeting), as we have all the paperwork and record with us. However, the intent and the purpose behind this gesture is very important and needs to be registered," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal had said.

"Unfortunately, the visit has become more about the shoe and less about the meeting," he added.