हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

An intermittent firing has been going on since 1.30 am.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch district

Pakistan on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire was violated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karmara area of the district.

Pakistan targeted forward positions and residential areas. An intermittent firing has been going on since 1.30 am.

However, there have been no reports of any casualties.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationLoC ceasefire violationJammu and KashmirPoonch district

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close