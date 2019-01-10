हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for third consecutive day

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India.

Pakistan resorts to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Poonch district for third consecutive day

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Thursday resorted to firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, for the third consecutive day.

 

It is the seventh such ceasefire violation in Poonch sector in the last three days.

Indian troops are retaliating strongly to cross bordering firing. No casualty and injuries have been reported so far, news agency ANI.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC), said a defence official. Pakistani troops targeted posts in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara in Poonch district, he said.

"At about 0900 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms and heavy caliber weapons besides shelling in Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated strongly.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. It has resorted to firing and shelling along LoC five times in the past seven days, including on Tuesday. Also, the year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.

During the past week, Pakistani troops have targeted forward posts in Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward areas and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and KashmirPoonch ceasefire violation

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close