Terrorism

Pakistan’s ISI bolstering terror outfit Al Badr for attacks in India, Afghanistan

Pakistan’s external spying agency ISI is bolstering terror outfit Al Badr to carry out fresh terrorist attacks in Kashmir and Afghanistan. Sources told Zee Media that since the focus of Indian intelligence agencies is on groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, the ISI plans to carry out the attacks through Al Badr.

According to the sources, at least 15 terrorists from Kashmir have joined Al Badr in the last three months. Of these, three terrorists have joined the group in Pulwama and Shopian regions.

Notably, Al Badr supremo Bakht Zameen had, during a rally in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in June, had claimed that the outfit would soon emerge as the voice of Kashmir.

Intelligence reports have suggested that the terror outfit has been collecting donations in different parts of Pakistan to fund its anti-India and anti-Afghanistan operations. Al Badr has also been reportedly getting help from LeT and JeM.

Meanwhile, intelligence sources also told Zee Media that the ISI is relying more on JeM, rather than LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen. The JeM has reportedly formed a group named ‘Ansar-e-Jaish’ on instant messaging mobile app Telegram. Attempts are being made by the outfit to lure Kashmiri youth into terrorism.

