हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J&K Panchayat Polls

Pakistan’s ISI uses Hafiz Saeed’s offices to stall panchayat polls in J&K

Pakistan’s ISI has started making attempts to hamper the upcoming panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the ISI has constantly been pressuring terrorists in the state to carry out attacks. For this purpose, the spy agency of Pakistan has deputed its officials at Jamaat-ud-Dawa offices in Lahore and Karachi.

Pakistan’s ISI uses Hafiz Saeed’s offices to stall panchayat polls in J&amp;K

Pakistan’s ISI has started making attempts to hamper the upcoming panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the ISI has constantly been pressuring terrorists in the state to carry out attacks. For this purpose, the spy agency of Pakistan has deputed its officials at Jamaat-ud-Dawa offices in Lahore and Karachi.

The ISI operatives, stationed at the offices of most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s JuD offices, are carrying out online campaigns for terrorists. Sources have told Zee News that the ISI has hired technical experts for the purpose and is paying them a salary between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000.

Since the recent incident of killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, several personnel of country’s first line of defence have been receiving calls from numbers from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the civic bodies and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held as per the schedule. The panchayat elections are expected to begin from November 17 and will be held in nine phases. The civic polls are likely to begin on October 8, and will be held in four phases.

Tags:
J&K Panchayat PollsJammu and KashmirPanchayat electionsPakistan ISIHafiz Saeed

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close