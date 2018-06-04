हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Pakistan ceasefire

Pakistan says 'no space for war', but accuses Indian forces of targeting civilians

The Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations has said that there is no space for war between India and Pakistan. In a press conference in Rawalpindi on Monday, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor, however, blamed India for recent incidents of ceasefire violation along the International Border.

According to Pakistan-based Dawn News report, he claimed that the country’s troops were adhering to the decision taken by DGMOs last week to implement 2013 ceasefire pact in “letter and spirit”, but provocation from the Indian side compelled them to retaliate. He accused Indian troops of targeting innocent citizens.

The media wing of the Army accused India of carrying out 1,077 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018 to date. "Our defence, our desire for peace, should not be mistaken for weakness," Ghafoor said.

This comes a day after India asserted that it would be “constrained” to revoke the Ramzan ceasefire if Pakistan continued to indulge in cross-border firing and terrorism.

Reacting to the killing of two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans by Pakistani forces, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had on Sunday said, “We had decided to suspend operations in view of Ramzan. However, there is no respite in cross-border terrorism and ceasefire violations on the part of Pakistan. We will be constrained to revoke the ceasefire agreement.”

The government had on May 16 directed security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to follow what it called "non-initiation of combat operations" during the holy month of Ramzan.

The security forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry had said.

Assistant Sub-inspector Satya Narayan Yadav and Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey - both residents of Uttar Pradesh - were killed and 13 civilians injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Pakistani rangers in Akhnoor, Kanachak and Khour sectors of Jammu district on Sunday.

Tags:
India Pakistan ceasefireceasefire violationIndia Pakistan tiesIndiaPakistan

