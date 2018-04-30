Pakistan starts construction work along border with India, BSF on alert

Pakistan has started construction work along its border with India. The construction work is being carried out in an area adjacent to barbed fences along the India-Pakistan border.

According to sources, Pakistan is carrying out the construction work between Shahgarh Bulge and Tanot border areas. Following the move by Pakistan, the BSF has been put on alert and security along the border area has been increased.

The information comes a day after Pakistan-based Dawn News reported on Sunday that the neighbouring country is planning to launch an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year to “keep an eye on the Indian side”.

Dawn News quoted Pakistani defence analyst Maria Sultan as saying, “There are two unusual developments in the region effecting the strategic situation — first of all Pakistan has to keep an eye on Indian side and previously their programme had limited quality advancements but now the US has active cooperation with the Indian satellite programme.”

The report further said that Pakistan’s space programme is being pursued to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign satellites for civil as well as military purposes.

Pakistani authorities have allocated Rs 4.7 billion to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Organisation (SUPARCO). This includes the cost of three new projects worth Rs 2.55 billion, said the report.

The neighbouring country is also planning Pakistan Space Centre in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, established at an investment of Rs 1 billion. A Space Application Research Centre is also being planned in Karachi at the cost of Rs 200 million in the next fiscal year (2018-19).