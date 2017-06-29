close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

The Pakistan`s Foreign Office urged the Indian government to halt the alleged continuous cross-border firing and adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the LoC between the two countries.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 17:07

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian High Commission`s First Secretary in political wing S Raguram to lodge a protest over an alleged recent cross-border violation by Indian forces.

Raguram was summoned by the Pakistan`s Foreign Office.According to reports in Pakistan media, a man was killed and three others including a woman were injured in alleged firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nakyal sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on June 28.

The Pakistan`s Foreign Office urged the Indian government to halt the alleged continuous cross-border firing and adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the LoC between the two countries.

TAGS

Pakistanndian High Commissionceasefire violationLine of control

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

World

US approves sale of Black Hawk helicopters to Thailand: Arm...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Elderly French woman raped in Varanasi

World

France sees Syria opportunity through closer dialogue with...

Asia

NATO requests more troops to reinforce Afghanistan mission

Russia calls Britain&#039;s new aircraft carrier &#039;a convenient target&#039;
World

Russia calls Britain's new aircraft carrier 'a co...

Iraq govt troops capture Mosul mosque, declare collapse of Islamic State
WorldAsia

Iraq govt troops capture Mosul mosque, declare collapse of...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video