Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violation

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Indian High Commission`s First Secretary in political wing S Raguram to lodge a protest over an alleged recent cross-border violation by Indian forces.

Raguram was summoned by the Pakistan`s Foreign Office.According to reports in Pakistan media, a man was killed and three others including a woman were injured in alleged firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nakyal sector of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on June 28.

The Pakistan`s Foreign Office urged the Indian government to halt the alleged continuous cross-border firing and adhere to the 2003 ceasefire agreement across the LoC between the two countries.