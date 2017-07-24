close
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over border firing

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 19:38

IslamabadPakistan summoned on Monday the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a formal protest over ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir resulting in the killing of a 12-year-old boy.

The Director General of South Asia at the Foreign Ministry, who summoned JP Singh, condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Leepa sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 21 that also left three people injured, the Foreign Ministry said.

Islamabad said it was the third truce violation by Indian forces in four days.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out 618 ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border," an official statement said.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the Indian diplomat was told.

The Director General urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire pact and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

Pakistan and India had declared in 2003 a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border which divides Kashmir between them.

The Indian diplomat was also told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.

PakistanIndian Deputy High Commissionerceasefireceasefire violationJammu and KashmirLine of controlIndian Army

