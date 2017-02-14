Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner here to protest "unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed three of its soldiers.

"The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation, on February 13, 2017, by the Indian forces on the LoC (in Thub area (Bhimber Sector)," a Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office urged New Delhi to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides initiating a probe into the recent incidents of ceasefire violation by the Indian forces, the statement said.

