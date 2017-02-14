Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:38
Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner here to protest "unprovoked ceasefire violation" by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) that killed three of its soldiers.
"The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation, on February 13, 2017, by the Indian forces on the LoC (in Thub area (Bhimber Sector)," a Foreign Office statement said.
The Foreign Office urged New Delhi to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding besides initiating a probe into the recent incidents of ceasefire violation by the Indian forces, the statement said.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:38
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?
- Questions raised over India's ICCR sponsoring Karachi Literature Festival
- Vyapam scam: SC cancels admission of over 500 students
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting during one-off Test
- Shrinking Hindu population remark: MoS Kiren Rijiju in soup; BJP, RSS heap praise; Congress wants action
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- Twitterati rips apart Dangal star Zaira Wasim's mother's pro-Pakistan Facebook posts on Indo-Pak cricket
- Top 3 popular budget smartphone gifts for Valentine’s Day