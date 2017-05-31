close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan to appoint ad hoc judge at ICJ for Kulbhushan Jadhav hearing

An Express Tribune report said that Attorney General for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali will be leading Pakistan`s legal team at the next hearing of the case on June 8 at the UN court.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 12:16

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to appoint its ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the next hearing on a plea filed by India against the sentencing of alleged spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

An Express Tribune report said that Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali will be leading Pakistan`s legal team at the next hearing of the case on June 8 at the UN court, which stayed Jadhav`s execution on May 18.

Sources told the paper that the AGP informed the committee that Pakistan would appoint its ad hoc judge for the upcoming hearing and he would himself lead Pakistan`s team at the ICJ.

The decisions were communicated on Tuesday in an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security - chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, the paper said.

The AGP briefed the meeting about the steps Pakistan is taking for its effective defence of the case at the ICJ.

ICJ ruled twice in India's favour in past cases involving Pakistan - Know more
MUST READ
ICJ ruled twice in India's favour in past cases involving Pakistan - Know more

In the parliamentary panel`s meeting earlier on May 23, the committee had expressed outright dissatisfaction over Pakistan`s legal strategy to deal with Jadhav`s case at the ICJ.

It said the government`s "lack of preparation" had resulted in allowing New Delhi to get a provisional stay order against the military court`s verdict, the paper quoted sources as saying.

TAGS

PakistanInternational Court of JusticeIndiaKulbhushan JadhavAshtar Ausaf Ali

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Enforcement Directorate raids Baba Siddique, others&#039; premises in PMLA case
Mumbai

Enforcement Directorate raids Baba Siddique, others' p...

Jammu and Kashmir: Shutdown lifted, Valley limps back to no...
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Shutdown lifted, Valley limps back to no...

OU Degree results 2017: Osmania University Degree 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year Results 2017 declared; check www.osmania.ac.in
HyderabadEducation

OU Degree results 2017: Osmania University Degree 1st, 2nd,...

In a first, Swiss court fines man for &#039;&#039;liking&#039;&#039; posts on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

In a first, Swiss court fines man for ''liking...

Panasonic launches Eluga I3 Mega with 4,000mAh battery at Rs 11,490
Mobiles

Panasonic launches Eluga I3 Mega with 4,000mAh battery at R...

Android software creator unveils `Essential` phone
Mobiles

Android software creator unveils `Essential` phone

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video