Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA, India calls it waste of time

New York: India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country will waste its time by raising an old Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative to the United Nation, said that Pakistan is planning to raise Kashmir issue which has not been discussed in UNGA for around last 40 years.

"In UNGA there has been no formal debate on Kashmir since 40 years. So, if such issues are raised on which no debate has been done ever then they (Pakistan) are wasting their time," he told in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday and will raise Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that they will continue its engagement at the UN to protect national interests, including on core issues such as Jammu and Kashmir, reform of the Security Council, counter-terrorism, human rights, peacekeeping.

He further said that India's main issues are global and future-centric unlike Pakistan's. India has three important agendas including terrorism, climate changes and UN reforms to discuss on the international platform.

"India considers UN as an international platform. So, our issues are of international nature. There should be reform in the United Nation and this is our first big issue. The second issue is the terror, as you all know that terrorism is an important and serious issue not only in Asia or India but in every country. Every country is facing problems because of it. The third issue is climate change," Akbaruddin informed ANI.

