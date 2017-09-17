close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA, India calls it waste of time

India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country will waste its time by raising an old Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. 

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 09:00
Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA, India calls it waste of time
File photo

New York: India on Sunday hit out at Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country will waste its time by raising an old Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. 

Syed Akbaruddin, India's permanent representative to the United Nation, said that Pakistan is planning to raise Kashmir issue which has not been discussed in UNGA for around last 40 years.

"In UNGA there has been no formal debate on Kashmir since 40 years. So, if such issues are raised on which no debate has been done ever then they (Pakistan) are wasting their time," he told in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is set to attend the UN General Assembly on Monday and will raise Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that they will continue its engagement at the UN to protect national interests, including on core issues such as Jammu and Kashmir, reform of the Security Council, counter-terrorism, human rights, peacekeeping.

He further said that India's main issues are global and future-centric unlike Pakistan's. India has three important agendas including terrorism, climate changes and UN reforms to discuss on the international platform.

"India considers UN as an international platform. So, our issues are of international nature. There should be reform in the United Nation and this is our first big issue. The second issue is the terror, as you all know that terrorism is an important and serious issue not only in Asia or India but in every country. Every country is facing problems because of it. The third issue is climate change," Akbaruddin informed ANI. 

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

United Nations General AssemblyPakistanSyed AkbaruddinShahid Khaqan Abbasi

From Zee News

J&amp;K: Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector
India

J&K: Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefi...

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61
India

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61

Sushma Swaraj set to come face-to-face with Pak FM Khawaja Asif at UNGA
India

Sushma Swaraj set to come face-to-face with Pak FM Khawaja...

&#039;London to propose new security treaty for anti-terror cooperation&#039;
World

'London to propose new security treaty for anti-terror...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Army&#039;s Western Command HQ
India

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Army's West...

Women play important role in development of nation: Venkaiah Naidu
India

Women play important role in development of nation: Venkaia...

Narendra Modi&#039;s 67th birthday today; PM to inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam, address two rallies
India

Narendra Modi's 67th birthday today; PM to inaugurate...

Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh Air Marshal
India

Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Sing...

India

India, US armies begin 'Yudh Abhyas 2017' militar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained