Pakistan to spell out criteria for Indian pilgrims using Kartarpur corridor

Pakistan to send a proposal on the Kartarpur corridor to India highlighting certain criteria for the pilgrims, reported news agency ANI on Saturday citing Pakistani media.

According to ANI, the proposal of the Pakistan government will highlight points that include--permits, passports, pilgrim entry among others.

As per the proposal cited by ANI, the entry of the pilgrims will be based on permits and a passport is compulsory to visit the Kartarpur corridor. Pakistan will also not allow more than 500 pilgrims per day and India has to give three-day prior information of the visiting pilgrims, according to the proposal cited by ANI.

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur border in November to facilitate visa-free pilgrimage by Indian Sikhs to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Narowal district, where Sikhism`s founder Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking ceremony on November 28 to develop the Kartarpur corridor to link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur in India with Kartarpur gurdwara in the presence of Indian Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hardeep Puri and Congress party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On November 26, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Gurdaspur.

Pakistan assured that it will keep improving the Kartarpur corridor and provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims when they visit in November 2019 to celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.

The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.