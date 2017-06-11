Pakistan violates ceasefire again; targets Rajouri, Samba sectors

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Sunday resorted to heavy firing on Indian posts along the LoC and the International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the security forces to retaliate.

Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars from 1240 hours along the Line of Control in Naushera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

"The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on," he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Rangers started firing on forward BSF troops in Ramgarh Sector in Samba district along the IB, a senior BSF officer said adding that BSF also retaliated.

During exchanger of fire, Pak Rangers also fired a few small mortar shells. Intermittent fire continued till 1045 hours, he said adding there was no loss or damage so far.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 0920 hours this morning along the Line of Control (LC) in Bhimbher Gali sector in Rajouri," a senior army officer said.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he said.

"It may be recalled that Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours last evening along the LoC in Krishana Ghati sector," a senior army officer said.

Reports said Pak troops also targeted civilian population and hamlets along LoC in Krishnaghati and Balanar areas of Poonch district triggering panic among the area dwellers.

The Pakistan Army is targeting residential areas and hamlets with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar bombs triggering fear psychosis as shells are landing deep inside border civil hamlets.

Earlier this month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed and some others injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action in LoC belt of the Nowshera and Krishnaghati sectors.