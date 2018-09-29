हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Kupwara, cross-firing on

New Delhi: Pakistan Rangers on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Saidpora village of Tangdar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. 

Indian Army retaliating heavily. Cross-firing is currently underway.

 

More details awaited

