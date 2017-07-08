J&K: Army jawan, wife killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar: Two members of a family were killed on Saturday as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. According to the reports, the Pak Army targeted Indian posts and villages in Chakka da bagh and Kharri Karmara areas.

Talking to IANS, police said,"The victims comprised an off-duty soldier and his wife. The couple's two children were injured when a shell fired from across the border hit their house on the LoC in Gulpur area."

"Pakistan Army began indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Gulpur area at around 6:30 AM. The firing is ongoing and our forces are effectively retaliating," the sources said.

The ceasefire violation comes on the day when unprecedented security arrangements has been put in place to maintain law and order on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen​ commander Burhan Wani.

Earlier in the day, two army jawans were injured when terrorists attacked their convoy in Bandipora district.