Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district, schools shut for the day

Srinagar: Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera, Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to shelling along the LoC. Indian forces were engaged in replying with equal measure even as local authorities declared schools in the area to remain shut for the day.

The unprovoked shelling began from the Pakistani side in the morning hours but was quickly met with a stiff counter from Indian security forces. "Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Rajouri district. Our forces are retaliating appropriately," Yougal Manhas, SSP Rajouri, told news agency ANI. He confirmed that schools in the area have been closed for the day.

This is the second ceasefire violation by Pakistan in as many days. Pakistani forces had targeted forward and residential areas in Poonch district on Sunday.

The ceasefire violations from Pakistan continue even as the country's PM - Imran Khan - espouses peace with India. His views were echoed by Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa who claimed his country loves peace but that it should not be taken as its weakness by India.