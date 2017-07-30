close
Pakistan violates ceasefire on Poonch LoC

Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district at 7.30 pm on Saturday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 09:06

Jammu: Indian and Pakistan Armies on Saturday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district after Pakistan violated bilateral ceasefire.

Police said that Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Digwar area of Poonch district at 7.30 pm on Saturday.

"Indian Army responded strongly and shelling and firing exchanges continued for around 25 minutes", police sources said.

ceasefire violation India Pakistan Line of Control (LoC)

