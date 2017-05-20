Pakistan warns Afghanistan not to speak language of India

Warsak: Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday warned Afghanistan not to articulate its views in India`s language.

Addressing the passing out parade of the Frontier Constabulary at Warsak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Khan warned Afghanistan that Pakistan would not pay heed if it continues to utter India`s articulations.

He said that Pakistan will not accept the Afghan leadership speaking the language of our enemy India, reports Radio Pakistan.

On relations with Iran, the Interior Minister said he will visit the country after Ramadan and all matters will be addressed amicably.Nisar also renewed his vow of uprooting terrorism from the country.