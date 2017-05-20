close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan warns Afghanistan not to speak language of India

Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday warned Afghanistan not to articulate its views in India`s language.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 18:30

Warsak: Pakistan Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday warned Afghanistan not to articulate its views in India`s language.

Addressing the passing out parade of the Frontier Constabulary at Warsak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Khan warned Afghanistan that Pakistan would not pay heed if it continues to utter India`s articulations.

He said that Pakistan will not accept the Afghan leadership speaking the language of our enemy India, reports Radio Pakistan.

On relations with Iran, the Interior Minister said he will visit the country after Ramadan and all matters will be addressed amicably.Nisar also renewed his vow of uprooting terrorism from the country.

TAGS

PakistanAfghanistanIndiaChaudhry Nisar Ali KhanKhyber-Pakhtunkhwa

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Election Commission confirms future elections only with EVMs, VVPATs
India

Election Commission confirms future elections only with EVM...

Amit Shah highlights Modi government&#039;s achievements
PunjabIndia

Amit Shah highlights Modi government's achievements

Will strive to eradicate militancy: IGP Kashmir Zone
Jammu and Kashmir

Will strive to eradicate militancy: IGP Kashmir Zone

Tamil Nadu Minister hits out at Rajinikanth
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister hits out at Rajinikanth

Sikkim monks seek early permission for Karmapa&#039;s visit
SikkimIndia

Sikkim monks seek early permission for Karmapa's visit

Iran&#039;s Hassan Rouhani sweeps to second term
WorldAsia

Iran's Hassan Rouhani sweeps to second term

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video