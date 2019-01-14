Pakistan warns India of retaliation over detention of High Commission official

Pakistan has lodged a protest with India over the detention of an official of the country’s High Commission in New Delhi, alleging that the detention was “unlawful”. A report in Pakistan-based Geo News on Monday claimed that the official was made to sign some papers forcefully during his detention at a police station in the national capital.

The report quoted Pakistan’s diplomatic sources as saying that the detention of the High Commission official was a violation of the Vienna convention, adding that Islamabad had the right “to retaliate” to such incidents.

According to Pakistan, the official was freed from the police station only after Islamabad lodged a protest over his detention.

The official was detained following an altercation with a woman in a market place in New Delhi on Sunday. The woman took up the matter with police, after which the Pakistan High Commission official was detained by the cops.

Zee News had reported on Sunday that the Pakistani official was let off after he offered an apology to the complainant. India has clarified that the Pakistan High Commission official was not arrested.