‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan will be raised if you hug Pakistan Army chief: Amit Shah to Sidhu

BJP chief Amit Shah questioned if Sidhu hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after asking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Play

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu over “Pakistan Zindabad” sloganeering at latter’s recent rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Lashing out at Sidhu over the incident, the BJP chief said, “If you hug Pakistan Army chief, only such slogans will be raised in your rally.”

Addressing mediapersons on the last day of campaign for Rajasthan Assembly elections, the BJP chief questioned if Sidhu hugged Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after asking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Amit Shah said that Rahul Gandhi must answer the questions raised over Sidhu’s “love for Pakistan”.

The attack by Shah came after Zee News reported that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised by some people at Sidhu’s election rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar on December 1. A video of the sloganeering was broadcast by Zee News.

The Congress, however, claimed that the video was doctored. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video, claiming that the slogan raised at the rally was “Sat Sri Akal” and not “Pakistan Zindabad”.

Some Congress leaders even tweeted suitably edited videos that omitted the part where the slogans were raised.

Sidhu went on to threaten Zee News, saying he would file a defamation case over the issue.

The Zee News team got in touch with the common people and journalists present during Sidhu's Alwar rally and got hold of seven different videos of the same rally which were recorded by journalists. One local journalist came on camera to expose the Congress party and pointed out the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were indeed raised while Sidhu was addressing the rally.

