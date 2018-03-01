Pakistani Army planting IEDs at their own posts to counter India: Report

New Delhi: The Pakistani Army is planting IEDs at their own post to counter Indian Army's reply to their shelling and ceasefire violations.

As per a Zee Media report, the Pakistani Army has asked their units deployed at Line Of Control (LoC) to plant IEDs at their own post. They have formed special units to execute the task.

The Pakistani Army reportedly had a meeting with officials of ISI recently and a decision was taken to lay IEDs at many locations of their post to possibly counter Indian Army.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the General Officer Commanding of the Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, had said a large number of terrorists were waiting at launching pads across the LoC to cross over into Jammu and Kashmir and that the ceasefire violations by Pakistan were an attempt to facilitate the entry of the infiltrators.

There were 515 incidents of infiltration in J&K in 2017, in which 75 terrorists were killed. In 2016, there were 454 such cases, in which 45 terrorists were killed.

In January alone, eight civilians and six security personnel were killed and around 70 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border in the Jammu region.

The Pakistani troops had carried out intense shelling along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and from across the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts between January 18 and January 22, 2018.

While no ceasefire violation by Pakistan was reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.

(With PTI inputs)