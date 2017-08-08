close
Pakistani Hindu lawmaker targeted for opposing forced conversion of minorities, accused of being RAW agent

 Lal Chand Malhi, a Hindu member of Pakistan's National Assembly, is under attack for for opposing the forced conversions of minorities in the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 09:15
Pakistani Hindu lawmaker targeted for opposing forced conversions of minorities, accused of being RAW agent
Image Credit: ANI

Islamabad:  Lal Chand Malhi, a Hindu member of Pakistan's National Assembly, is under attack for for opposing the forced conversions of minorities in the country.

According to ANI, Pir Ayub Jan Sarhandi, a Sindhi cleric, who is allegedly involved in forced religious conversions in Pakistan, has accused Malhi of being an agent of India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Shumaila H Shahani, founder of All Pakistan Feminists' Association, has said that these accusations against Pakistan's religious minority are a common tool of harassment and blackmailing.

"Whenever a Hindu speaks out against injustices these extremists try to shut them up by accusing them of anti-nationalism, blasphemy. Allegations of being a RAW agent is/should be considered hate speech," she said in a series of tweets

Pakistan's National Assembly had last year adopted a resolution, urging the government to take necessary steps to stop forced religious conversions and marriages of women belonging to minorities.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's MNA Lal Chand Malhi had tabled the resolution and stated that the issue was more serious in Sindh.

Hindus and Christians are insecure in Pakistan, as unfortunately religious minorities are worst victims of religious extremists in Pakistan as the government has so far proved unable to protect their religious minorities.

Malhi has worked as a Journalist with different media organizations since 1996 before being nominated on Reserved Seat for Non-Muslim in National Assembly by the PTI in 2013.

He has also been working as a member of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, also incumbent Chairman of Sami Foundation. 

