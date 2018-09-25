हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistani media says water released by India flooded villages, PMD rubbishes claim

Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted PMD chief Muhammad Riaz as saying that the department had no information to believe that India had released water.

Pakistani media reports on Monday alleged that India had released water into some rivers, which resulted in flooding in several villages in the country. However, the reports were soon dismissed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department itself. The weather department clarified that the flooding was caused by heavy rainfall in the border region.

Pakistan-based Dawn News quoted country's weather department PMD chief Muhammad Riaz as saying that the department had no information to believe that India had released water into Pakistani rivers. He further said that India had “accommodated water in its dam reservoirs”.

The clarification by the PMD chief came after some reports in Pakistani media, including Geo News, said that India had released water in Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers. According to the report, the alleged move by India had flooded regions of Nullah Dek and Shakargarh, destroying crops on over hundreds of acres of land.

The report in Geo News also cited that the “water was released by India” just days after New Delhi called off foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

It had further made reference to a remark by Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, wherein he had had talked about “surprise action” by the forces against Pakistan.

Notably, there have been several instances of flash floods and landslides in many parts of north India as well. According to news agency PTI, at least 11 people were killed on Monday due to incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. A red alert was also issued for Punjab.

Landslides also blocked the roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri, affecting the Chardham Yatra.

