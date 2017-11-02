Pakistani sisters, 11-year-old girl released from Amritsar jail after a decade

Amritsar: Pakistani national Fatima, along with her sister Mumtaz and 11 year old daughter Hina, was on Thursday released from Amritsar jail after sepending 10 years behind the bars. Fatima and Mumtaz had been arrested on smuggling charges for which they were jailed.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help."

Hina, who was born and brought up in the prison said: "I am very happy that I will return to my home and meet my father."

Mumtaz also said that everyone helped them in their journey and added that she was happy to be allowed to go back home.

Lawyer Navjot Kaur Chabha, who was fighting for the cause said that she took up the case because of Hina. "Hina has been released after a very long struggle. She is the reason I took this stand because the little girl was suffering from no fault of hers. Today is my Diwali," she said.

Navjot also thanked the government for intervening and helping in the case. "I had written a letter to the prime minister on Hinna's behalf. This is a matter of extreme delight for us that the Indian Government intervened and released her. Hinna is very happy that she will go to her homeland now and meet her father and the rest of the family," she said.