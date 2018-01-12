Pakistani terrorists using bullets made of Chinese steel to target Indian soldiers: Report

(Reema Parashar/Zee Media Bureau)

NEW DELHI: Terrorists from across the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly making use of steel bullets to target Indian soldiers, prompting Centre to call for specialised bulletproof jackets for its forces here.

Terrorists across the Line of Control border are reportedly shifting their modus operandi to target the Indian Army soldiers. Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad backed terrorists are said to be using specialised steel bullets to target Indian forces. These bullets are capable of piercing bullet-proof jackets and can cause heavy damage to police patrolling parties and their camps. This was reportedly the case in the Pulwama attack last year when at least five CRPF personnel were killed during a gunbattle with Jaish terrorists on December 31.

It was reported that despite wearing bullet-proof jackets, the security personnel died due to bullet injuries. A report claimed that the terrorists were armed with Kalashnikovs and Under-barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) during the attack. The bullets used by these terrorists were Armour Piercing (AP), which can pierce body armour.

The hardened steel penetrator, encased usually in a copper jacket, in such bullets is a pointed mass of high-density material which retains its shape and strikes the target with maximum energy, said the report. As per intelligence sources, the steel used in the bullets were supplied to Pakistani ordinance factories by China.

The bulletproof jackets currently being supplied to Indian security forces are not capable of repelling steel bullets. This has become a major cause of concern for Indian security agencies and the government as well.

This is not the first incident when reports of Pakistani terrorists using Chinese-made weapons have surfaced. Last month, it was reported that Pakistan procured at least 2,496 ground-based launchers from China that are used by the Pakistani Army and the ISI to launch grenades and rockets at the LoC helping terrorists infiltrate into India.