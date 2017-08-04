close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistani textbooks preach 'traitorous' Hindus are to blame for bloodshed during Independence

This rationale is starkly different from what students across the border in India are taught

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 09:54
Pakistani textbooks preach &#039;traitorous&#039; Hindus are to blame for bloodshed during Independence
August marks 70 years since the subcontinent was divided into two independent states

Islamabad: In Pakistan, history textbooks are telling students that "traitorous" Hindus are behind the bloodshed that erupted during Independence 70 years ago, when Britisher split undivided-India into two nations.

This rationale is starkly different from what students across the border in India are taught.

The official unwillingness to confront the bitter legacy of Partition -- and the skewed portrayals being peddled in classrooms from New Delhi to Karachi -- is hindering any hope of reconciliation between the arch-rivals, experts say.

August marks 70 years since the subcontinent was divided into two independent states -- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan -- and millions were uprooted in one of the largest mass migrations in history.

An untold number of people -- some estimates say up two million -- died in the savage violence that followed, as Hindus and Muslims fleeing for their new homelands turned on one another, raping and butchering in genocidal retribution.

The carnage sowed the seeds for the acrimony that prevails today between India and Pakistan, and generations later this defining moment in the subcontinent`s history is still polarised by nationalism and rancour.

In a government-approved grade five history textbook used in schools in Pakistan`s Baluchistan province, Hindus are described as "thugs" who "massacred Muslims, confiscated their property, and forced them to leave India".

"They looked down upon us, that is why we created Pakistan," said 17-year-old Afzal from Pakistan`s Punjab province, reeling off a stock answer from his history textbook.

On the other side of the border, Mumbai schoolboy Triaksh Mitra learned how Mahatma Gandhi fought for a unified India free from British subjugation while the Muslim League -- the political party led by Pakistan`s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah -- sided with the colonial rulers to carve out their own nation.

"But what they hadn`t really told us was the Muslim side of it," the 15-year-old said of his Partition studies.

The chapters on Gandhi are a striking example of the gap between how Partition is portrayed on either side of the border. In Pakistan, his contribution to the struggle for independence is hardly mentioned, whereas in India he is hailed as an "one-man army".

Qasim Aslam`s "History Project" runs sessions in schools in India and Pakistan, inviting students to compare how Partition accounts are presented in the two countries` textbooks.

"By the time they are 20, it is solidified and stays with them all their lives," Aslam said of the one-sided history lessons proffered in schools.

 

(Edited by Zee Media Bureau) 

TAGS

Pakistan textbooksIndependenceIndependence Day 2017AugustIndiaPakistan

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers her financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh
India

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Sh...

&#039;Pakistan murdabad&#039; slogans raised as Army Major Kamlesh Pandey&#039;s mortal remains reach Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand

'Pakistan murdabad' slogans raised as Army Major...

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White Hous...

AmericasWorld

Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions
AmericasWorld

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end flip phone
Mobiles

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end f...

EuropeWorld

Air France expands no-fly zone around North Korea

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: He...

AmericasWorld

Two dead in natural gas explosion at US school

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute