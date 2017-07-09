close
Pakistani woman suffering from cancer seeks Sushma Swaraj's help for medical visa

Faiza Tanveer, 25, is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:00
Pakistani woman suffering from cancer seeks Sushma Swaraj's help for medical visa

Islamabad: 25-year-old Pakistani woman suffering from cancer has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help her visit India for treatment after her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy here. The woman named as Faiza Tanveer is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.

According to a Pakistani media report, she has planned to visit the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad and paid Rs 10 lakh in advance for treatment, but the Indian High Commission in Islamabad rejected her medical visa application. 

Tanveer's mother claimed that her application was rejected because of deteriorating ties between the two countries. That forced Tanveer to take to social media to move Indian authorities.

Taking to micro-blogging site Tanveer has requested Swaraj to intervene. 

She has also posted her photo and a video that showed her tumour. In one of the tweets, she said, "Please help me save my life mam plz (sic)," and tagged Swaraj in the tweet.

 In another tweet, Tanveer said, "Sushma g please help me (sic)."

Earlier, last month,  India had issued a medical visa to a two-and-a-half-month-old child from Pakistan who was uffering from a heart disease, after his father sought intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. "It is heartening to see humanity prevailing despite many differences. Thank you for your efforts. Humanity prevails! God bless everyone," the child's father had tweeted after Sushma's intervention.

As per the reports of PTI, ndian hospitals have reported receiving around 500 patients from Pakistan every month. Many of the unwell needed a liver transplant, which costs between Rs 20-30 lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies)

