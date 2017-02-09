Pakistan's claims of India's secret nuclear city aims to deflect attention from terrorism: MEA

Delhi: India on Thursday said that Pakistan's claims of India's secret nuclear city was baseless.

"This aims to deflect attention from real issue of terrorism," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Vikas Swarup said, while addressing the press.

Earlier today Pakistan had claimed that India was building a "secret nuclear city" and had accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatened to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the remarks at the weekly press briefing while expressing concern over the "Indian defence buildup".

"India is building a secret nuclear city... It has accumulated a stockpile of nuclear weapons which threatens to undermine the strategic balance of power in the region," he had claimed.

Zakaria also alleged that India has been conducting tests on inter-continental missiles which would "disturb the strategic balance in the region."

He asked the international community to take note of "Indian drive" to have more deadly weapons and check "rapid expansion" of its conventional and non-conventional weapons.

(With PTI inputs)