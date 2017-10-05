Pakistan's ISI launches 'Halal dasta', new killer squad to attack India

New Delhi: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has allegedly launched a new terror outfit – Halal Dasta, which literally translates into a killer squad. The group consists of members of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), top Indian intelligence sources told Zee News.

Sources further said that Halal Dasta is operating along with Pakistan Army’s Border Action team or BAT.

Their prime purpose of the group is to carry out strikes along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting damage in Surankot and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir and hurt the Indian Army.

ISI officials also held a meeting with top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen to create a blueprint of the attacks. Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Syed Salahudeen was also present at the meeting.

Last week, at least seven to eight armed BAT members attempted to infiltrate Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir as Indian troops opened fire on them.

Pakistan is now trying to inflict damage on Indian security forces while denying the terror organization's role in the operation, intelligence sources said.

Pakistan has been facing severe criticism for providing a safe haven to militant outfits. Earlier today, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Pakistan can choose to have strong economic benefits from India by ending terrorism on its soil.

In September, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi threatened that the country has access to short-range nuclear weapons and will use it to counter the Indian Army.