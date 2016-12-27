Pakistan's ISI plotting to launch terror attacks against India from Myanmar-Thailand border: Report

Delhi: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is planning to open a new front in eastern India to launch attacks in India, as per a media report.

India Today quoted intelligence sources as saying that ISI had made a tactical shift in its strategy for India and had recently set up a terror camp in Marisot (situated on Thailand-Myanmar border).

They further quoted sources as saying that ISI was using Taliban 'fighters' to train Rohingya Muslims to launch terror attacks.

It added that terror launch pad in Mae Sot may be used to launch attacks.

Moreover, the media house said that if sources are to be believed then ISI was training groups like Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami Arkana (HuJI-A) and some Khalistani militants with the help of the Pakistan Taliban.

Intelligence agencies reportedly say that ISI was arranging huge funds and weapons for terror activities.

It supposedly arranged a meeting between Maulana Abdul Kuddus (Rohingya Muslim of Pakistani origin who heads the HuJI-A) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed.

Kuddus is believed to be close to the Pakistan Taliban.