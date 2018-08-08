हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan's ISI provides terrorists 200 anti-thermal jackets to enter India undetected

The terrorists can cross the border with great ease wearing the jackets as they cannot be traced. The security agencies have become alert after this report has surfaced.

In a major conspiracy against India, Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has reportedly provided terrorists with around 200 anti-thermal jackets to circumvent the thermal imaging devices at the India and Pakistan borders and enter India undetected. The terrorists can cross the border with great ease wearing the jackets as they cannot be traced. The security agencies have become alert after this report has surfaced.

In an intelligence report sent to the Home Ministry, it has been claimed that these jackets have also been provided to those units of the Pakistan Army who are posted along the international border to help infiltrate the terrorists to India.

An official of the Home Ministry has said that the ISI is plotting a major attack in India and the movement of terrorists along the international border has been found by the intelligence agencies.

According to the official, the Pakistan Army is supporting these terrorists and their soldiers are also involved with them. They are also preparing for BAT action on the Indian troops.

According to the report, this is the first time after India's surgical strike that when a large number of terrorists are stationed for infiltration along the Indian border.

The use of these jackets came to light when a few months ago Pakistani Rangers had fired on BSF troops by inching closer in Jammu. However, the night vision device couldn't detect them. Later, on watching a video carefully it was found that a Pakistani rangers soldier had come quite close to a BSF jawan and fired on him.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is all set for the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the new prime minister. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

