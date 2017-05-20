close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan`s Kashmir policy has brought nothing but disaster, admits Pakistani academic - READ

Pervez Hoodbhoy said that Pakistani diplomats, who represent Islamabad`s position in the world`s capitals, know the world doesn`t care about Kashmir.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 16:26
Pakistan`s Kashmir policy has brought nothing but disaster, admits Pakistani academic - READ
Representational image

Islamabad: A Pakistani academic has said that Pakistan`s policy on Kashmir "has brought nothing but misery all around".

In commentary 'Kashmir: hard choices only' published in Dawn on Saturday, Pervez Hoodbhoy said that Pakistani diplomats, who represent Islamabad`s position in the world`s capitals, know the world doesn`t care about Kashmir.

"Thoughtful Pakistanis must realise that their country`s Kashmir-first policy has brought nothing but misery all around. Using proxies has proven disastrous," Hoodbhoy said.

He added that a partial realisation of this had led to the detention of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leaders "but Pakistan`s Army must crack down on all Kashmir-oriented militant groups" in Pakistan.

"Such groups are a menace to Pakistan`s society and armed forces," he added.

Hoodbhoy, who teaches mathematics and physics in Lahore and Islamabad, said the excesses committed by Pakistan-based mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir "eclipsed those of Indian security forces.

"The massacres of Kashmiri Pandits, targeting of civilians accused of collaborating with India, destruction of cinema houses and liquor shops, forcing women into the veil and revival of Shia-Sunni disputes, severely undermined the legitimacy of the Kashmiri freedom movement.”

"Pakistan`s `bleed India with a thousand cuts` policy is in a shambles today and jihad is an ugly word in the world`s political lexicon."

“Every conflict in history, no matter how bitter, has ultimately been resolved. In Kashmir’s case whether this happens peacefully, or after some apocalypse, cannot be predicted,” he concluded.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

PakistanKashmirLashkar-e-ToibaJaish-e-MohammadJihadTerrorismIndiaPakistan Army

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Nalanda University to introduce Vedic Studies
Education

Nalanda University to introduce Vedic Studies

ISIS-claimed suicide bombings kill 35 in Iraq: Officials
World

ISIS-claimed suicide bombings kill 35 in Iraq: Officials

ICSE, ISC candidates can now have digital marksheets
Education

ICSE, ISC candidates can now have digital marksheets

AIADMK symbol case: Delhi court reserves order on 'mid...
DelhiTamil Nadu

AIADMK symbol case: Delhi court reserves order on 'mid...

Melania Trump forgoes headscarf in Saudi Arabia
WorldAsia

Melania Trump forgoes headscarf in Saudi Arabia

In a first, IAF chief writes to each officer, tells them to be prepared for operations `at a very short notice`
India

In a first, IAF chief writes to each officer, tells them to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video