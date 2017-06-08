Pakistan's malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday the country's armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any threat to India's sovereignty while also cautioning that Pakistan's malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir.

Talking to ANI, the Army Chief said, ''India is fully ready for two and a half front war without naming China, Pakistan and elements posing threat to the internal security.''

While maintaining that the Indian Army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country, Gen Rawat said, ''there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation.''

"Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," he said.

General Rawat also informed that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare.

When quizzed about the delay in its formation, Army Chief said a process as complex as this takes time.

"It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment," he said.

Referring to rising tensions in the Kashmir Valley, General Rawat said, ''Pakistan generated social media propaganda is spreading disinformation among youth of Kashmir. However, it will not succeed.''

He also assured that ''the situation Kashmir will improve soon.''

When asked about the Indian Army's military preparedness, Rawat said, ''We keep raising our modernization issues with the Government of India and have got positive responses.''

''Government is fully aware of all our needs and is supporting us in every manner,'' Gen Rawat said.

Amid rising tension with Pakistan in view of frequent ceasefire violations and funding of terror in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, General Bipin Rawat had earlier warned that all options are open against the belligerent neighbour.



During a recent visit to J&K, General Rawat is reported to have discussed "all options" against Pakistan's aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border.



General Rawat had visited Jammu and Kashmir last week to review the security and also met state Governor NN Vohra to discuss the security situation.

His statement came as tension continues to simmer along the India-Pakistan border, with several ceasefire violations being reported in recent months.

The Indian Army is facing a “dirty war” in Jammu and Kashmir, which has to be fought with “innovative” ways, the Army Chief had said recently, defending the use of a Kashmiri man as ‘human shield’ by a young officer.

With ANI inputs