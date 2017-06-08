close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan's malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday the country's armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any threat to India's sovereignty while also cautioning that Pakistan's malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 11:33
Pakistan&#039;s malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Thursday the country's armed forces are fully prepared to thwart any threat to India's sovereignty while also cautioning that Pakistan's malicious propaganda will not succeed in Kashmir.

Talking to ANI, the Army Chief said, ''India is fully ready for two and a half front war without naming China, Pakistan and elements posing threat to the internal security.''

While maintaining that the Indian Army is well prepared to face external, as well as internal threats to the country, Gen Rawat said, ''there are effective mechanisms available to defuse an adverse situation.'' 

"Even the PM has stated that for the last forty years not even a single bullet has been fired on the Indo-China border," he said.

General Rawat also informed that a new strike corps, 17 Strike Corps, is being raised specifically for mountain warfare. 

When quizzed about the delay in its formation, Army Chief said a process as complex as this takes time. 

"It is being raised from scratch. The recruitments are on. As it is, to prepare an army soldier it takes about three years from recruitment process to training and then orienting and finally their deployment," he said.

Referring to rising tensions in the Kashmir Valley, General Rawat said, ''Pakistan generated social media propaganda is spreading disinformation among youth of Kashmir. However, it will not succeed.''

He also assured that ''the situation Kashmir will improve soon.''

Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir, two militants, jawan killed
MUST READ
Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir, two militants, jawan killed

When asked about the Indian Army's military preparedness, Rawat said, ''We keep raising our modernization issues with the Government of India and have got positive responses.''

''Government is fully aware of all our needs and is supporting us in every manner,'' Gen Rawat said. 

Amid rising tension with Pakistan in view of frequent ceasefire violations and funding of terror in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border, General Bipin Rawat had earlier warned that all options are open against the belligerent neighbour.
 
During a recent visit to J&K, General Rawat is reported to have discussed "all options" against Pakistan's aggression along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border.
 
General Rawat had visited Jammu and Kashmir last week to review the security and also met state Governor NN Vohra to discuss the security situation. 

His statement came as tension continues to simmer along the India-Pakistan border, with several ceasefire violations being reported in recent months.     

The Indian Army is facing a “dirty war” in Jammu and Kashmir, which has to be fought with “innovative” ways, the Army Chief had said recently, defending the use of a Kashmiri man as ‘human shield’ by a young officer.

With ANI inputs

TAGS

Indian ArmyArmy Chief General Bipin RawatPakistanKashmir ValleyJammu and Kashmircross-border infiltrationPakistan Terror funding

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Man tells Sushma Swaraj that he is stuck on Mars; minister&#039;s chucklesome reply is viral now
India

Man tells Sushma Swaraj that he is stuck on Mars; minister...

Jammu and Kashmir: One soldier, two terrorists killed durin...
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: One soldier, two terrorists killed durin...

Jammu and Kashmir: Two army soldiers injured in Baramulla e...
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Two army soldiers injured in Baramulla e...

21 new railway stations to come up on Konkan route
GoaIndia

21 new railway stations to come up on Konkan route

Air pollution: French woman sues Paris over health damage
Environment

Air pollution: French woman sues Paris over health damage

Light rains cool Delhi
Delhi

Light rains cool Delhi

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video