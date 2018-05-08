Palaniswami seeks Mehbooba's help in bringing back 130 Tamil Nadu tourists

Chennai: A day after a 22-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed in stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday spoke to his counterpart Mehbooba Mufti over the phone and sought her help for the safe return of 130 tourists from his state.

R Thirumaniselvam, a city resident, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone when a mob went on a rampage near Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar yesterday.

The chief minister, in an official release, said he had spoken to Mehbooba Mufti and sought her help for the safe return of the 130 tourists.

Condoling Tirumaniselvam's death, Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the next of kin.

The chief minister said that on his direction, Tamil Nadu House officials in New Delhi had taken all steps with the help of the Jammu and Kashmir government to bring Tirumani's body back to the state and for the safe return of the other tourists.

"I asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to help officials of the Tamil Nadu government for the safe return of the tourists," he said.

Tamil Nadu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir may get in touch with officials of the TN House by calling 011-24193450, 24193100 and 24193200, he said.

He requested tourists visiting other states to "plan a safe journey".

On the killing of the tourist, Mufti had said, "My head hangs in shame."

"It is very sad and heartbreaking", Mufti had said after meeting Tirumaniselvam's family.