Pan masala, mobile phones being sold in Gujarat jail, alleges ‘video filmed by inmates’

A sub-jail in Surendranagar district of Gujarat is in news over a video posted from inside the prison by some of the inmates. In the video, the inmates have alleged that pan masala, mobile phones, imported liquor etc are being sold openly inside the prison. They have also alleged that inmates are being tortured by jail authorities and some other inmates.

The inmates who reportedly filmed the video have alleged that while pan masalas were being sold for Rs 25 each, mobile phones were being sold for Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000, depending on the configuration.

Soon after the video went viral, the jail administration launched a major search operation. While the video showed at least 10 mobile phones, only four were recovered during the searches. This has also raised questions on the manner in which the search operations were conducted.

Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that some jail inmates are being provided hotel-like facilities by the jail administration.

Speaking about the video, the jailor claimed that it was a result of recent scuffle between jail personnel and inmates. He said that the video was circulated in a bid to defame the jail administration. He, however, added that any official found guilty would be punished.

At least two instances of scuffle between jail officials and some inmates had emerged from the jail within a span of one week. According to sources, the jail administrator wanted to lodge some more prisoners in barrack housing inmates named Suresh and Omdev Singh Parmar.

The prisoners objected to this and indulged in scuffle with police personnel. They also allegedly attacked the jailor. A complaint was also registered in this regard. According to jail authorities, the videos were circulated in a bid to avenge the action taken against the prisoners later.