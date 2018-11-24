हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panchayat polls

Panchayat polls: Kashmir region records 34%, Jammu 59% till noon

The polling began at 8 am and ended at 2 pm in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division, officials said.

Panchayat polls: Kashmir region records 34%, Jammu 59% till noon

Jammu: Kashmir region recorded 34 per cent polling while Jammu registered 59 per cent till noon in the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections, official said.

The polling began at 8 am and ended at 2 pm in 2,773 polling stations, including 918 in Kashmir division and 1,855 in Jammu division, officials said.

Poonch district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 67 per cent, while Ganderbal district in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 9.2 per cent, they said.

Among other districts of Jammu division, they said Kathua, Ramban and Rajouri witnessed 62.5, 62.2 and 61 per cent polling, respectively. It was followed by Doda (52.3) and Kishtwar (51.1).

In Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped the turnout chart with 40.3 per cent, followed by Kupaware with 39.3 per cent, Badgam 33.1 per cent, Baramulla 20.1 per cent, Kargil 52.5 per cent and Leh 40.1 per cent, they said.

The officials said 727 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive, including 493 in Kashmir?division and 234 in Jammu division, for the third phase. They said 5,239 candidates are in the fray for 358?sarpanch and 1,652 panch seats. Ninety six sarpanchs and 1,437 panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase, they added.

The officials said an electorate of 4,23,592 are eligible for voting for sarpanch constituencies while 2,70,668 for?panch constituencies. They said all arrangements have been put in place for smooth conduct of the polls.

The nine-phased elections, being conducted on the?non-party basis, began on November 17.

In the first phase of the polls, 74.1 per cent polling was?recorded across the state, including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir?division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.

In the second phase held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state with 80.4 per cent?in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division. 

Tags:
Panchayat pollsJammu and Kashmir pollsJammu and Kashmir Panchayat polls

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close