Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Panchkula CBI court rejects bail application of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

According to a report by The Tribune, earlier on Tuesday, the court had reserved its order on the bail of the convict in a case involving castration. 

The Panchkula CBI court in Haryana on Thursday rejected the bail application of rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. According to a report by The Tribune, earlier on Tuesday, the court had reserved its order on the bail of the convict in a case involving castration. 

The counsel of the convict has been seeking bail on the ground that the Gurmeet had never been arrested in the case and the two other accused --MP Singh and Dr Pankaj Garg-- had also been granted bail. The CBI had been opposing the bail, as reported by The Tribune.

In 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two women in 2002.

While the charges have been framed and the first prosecution witness started recording his statement in the case, this witness is a victim of alleged castration, The Tribune reported.

According to The Tribune, the three were accused of castrating hundreds of dera followers by the CBI. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 23, 2014, had ordered a probe by the CBI into charges of forced castration inside the dera. A petition had been filed by former follower Hans Raj Chauhan in 2012.

The petitioner had alleged that nearly 400 male followers were castrated on the orders of the dera chief, according to The Tribune. The chargesheet claimed that mass castrations took place at the dera’s old printing press building in Sirsa and two charity hospitals at Ram Rahim’s ancestral Gurusar Modia village in Rajasthan, reported The Tribune.

The CBI submitted that the Gurmeet made his victims sign a general power of attorney authorising his protégés to purchase/gift land in the followers’ name, according to The Tribune. Later, the property was gifted to the dera. There are six victims and 58 witnesses in the case. The court framed charges under Sections 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 417 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against the dera chief, as reported by The Tribune.

According to The Tribune, Besides, charges under Sections 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC were framed against Dr Singh and Dr Garg.

