Chhattisgarh gas pipeline blast

Panel formed to probe Bhilai steel plant fire that claimed at least 9 lives

At least 13 people were killed and 14 others were injured after a gas pipeline exploded in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

ANI photo

Raipur: Minister of State (MoS) Steel Vishnudeo Sai on Tuesday said that an internal committee of four members has been constituted to probe the pipeline blast in Bhilai Steel Plant that claimed lives of 9 people. Calling the unfortunate, he said that an external committee will also be formed soon.

"The incident is really unfortunate. A normal maintenance work was underway, sudden fire led to this incident. An internal committee of four members has been constituted. External committee will also be formed soon," Vishnudeo Sai said.

At least 9 people were killed and 14 others were injured after a gas pipeline exploded in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district earlier on Tuesday.

At least 24 employees were working at the spot when the accident occurred.

The blast at the plant of the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town at around 10.30 am.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot immediately after the mishap happened.

Issuing a statement SAIL said that the explosion occurred in a gas pipeline of Coke Oven Battery Complex No. 11 during a scheduled maintenance job.

(With inputs from agencies)

